Emily In Paris & Her Weird Hats Are Dividing The Internet

Several things can be true at once:— Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) October 6, 2020
1)Emily In Paris is one of the worst shows I’ve ever seen.
2) I finished it in one sitting.
3) I hate that I have to wait for season 2
watching this Emily in Paris show and how tf she gone give this company strategies on how to grow their social medias when she got 48 followers...........— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) October 7, 2020
Emily in Paris is out on Friday. Plz prepare yourself for the bucket hat parade. pic.twitter.com/E4mHa1zdlh— Ariana Romero (@_ArianaRomero) September 30, 2020
no no NO I HAVE HAD ENOUGH!!!! she’s drinking Starbucks,,, in paRIS GOODBYE i hate emily in paris svp send her back to chicago— maybe: mehr (@moremehr) October 6, 2020
The reaction to Emily in Paris, summarized:— Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) October 5, 2020
It is ridiculous but I love it
It is ridiculous and I can't deal with it
It is ridiculous, I enjoy it sometimes, can't deal with it other times, and also watched it in a day
It's almost so unthreatening that it feels like a piece of performance art. You can either be furious at how antiseptic it is, or just accept it as it is and sink into the complete numbness of a competently structured show filled with half-jokes and non-people.— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 5, 2020
Love it, hate it, feel catastrophically meh about it but keep hitting next episode anyway, we can all agree Emily in Paris is a television show— Jason Acab Katzenstein (@JasonAdamK) October 5, 2020