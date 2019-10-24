Light-Therapy Alarms For Gentler Morning Wake Ups

A major pain point during one of our favourite times of year — ahem, the holidays — is Daylight Saving. What we may gain in an extra hour of snooze time over the weekends, becomes the challenge of getting out of bed for work in complete darkness over the cold days ahead. This is a time we like to call, "good luck waking up," season.
But this year we won't succumb to sleepy morning darkness. Because if the real sun won't rise and shine to wake us, our light therapy alarm clocks will. Also called wake-up lights and dawn or sunrise-simulators, these clocks work by using a gradually-brightening light (instead of or in conjunction with sound) to simulate sunlight for a natural wake process. Not only useful for combatting S.A.D., the luminous gadgets can also serve as crafty solutions for dark apartment spaces where natural light is scarce year-round.
Ahead we've rounded up the top-rated and sleekest options out there to invest in now. Scroll on to shop the bright home good that will rise and shine on cold dark mornings when the real sun is still snoozing.
