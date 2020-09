Twitter Loved Kerry Washington Shutting Down Jimmy Kimmel’s Kiss Comment

Washington’s quick rebuffing of Kimmel is particularly notable considering the Emmys’ uncomfortably long history of misogyny during the broadcast. The most famous instance of such bad behavior came in 2014, when the telecast literally put Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara on a pedestal, showing off her body in 360-degree detail with the aid of a spinning platform. Vergara had to respond to the moment — which she insisted was “funny” — after she stepped off the Emmys stage.