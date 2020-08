The Underrated Ingredient That Makes Dull, Dry Skin Glow

In addition to absorbing water, glycerin keeps moisture under lock and key in the skin, says Dr. Mahsa Saleki, skin doctor and founder of sas Aesthetics. "As well as its potent hydrating benefits, glycerin is mildly antimicrobial and is commonly used to treat skin injuries such as burns and some inflammatory skin conditions," making it one to know for those who are prone to irritation and redness. It's why you might spot the ingredient in retinol creams or serums (which can cause red, flaky skin) because it soothes, hydrates, and restores skin.