In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood is taking extreme measures to ensure safety on its different sets, shutting down production completely across the industry. Fortunately for us, the Kardashians are pretty handy with a camera, so it looks like we’ll be getting a full season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after all.
Kim Kardashian-West broke down the game plan for this season on an episode of Jimmy Fallon’s special at-home edition of his late night talk show. Since everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner family has a cell phone and knows how to use it (as evidenced by their social media savvy), they’ll each document the going-ons of their respective households during this period of government-mandated self-isolation. It’s KUWTK: Quarantine Edition!
“We filmed the entire season except for the last episode,” Kardashian-West told the Tonight Show host from the safety of her living room. “So now that we’ve shut down production, it’ll be all of us in quarantine filmed separately by ourselves.”
“We have tripods set up, and our iPhones, and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine,” she continued. “I’ll get to see what Khloé’s doing — I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing!”
Not being able to see each other in person has been a tough adjustment for the family, since their lives naturally spill into one another because of their close relationships and the nature of their work. But everyone’s taking the pandemic in stride and keeping busy in these trying times; they’re (possibly) reconnecting with old flames and even rehashing old beef on Twitter, among other things. You know what they say about idle hands…
Season 18 of the cult favourite reality series premiered last week, and if the show’s teases are any indication, KUWTK fans are in for a wild ride. The girls are fighting as usual, but this season, the tension between the sisters boils over into an actual fistfight.
“It was pretty intense,” Kardashian-West admitted on the Tonight Show. “It’s not really what we do...when my mom saw a clip of that, she cried.”
That episode will occur further down the line of the season, but you can cleanse your palate from the in-fighting with what I’m sure will be delightful home videos of the next generation being adorable around their respective mansions. And please, give Mason the camera, please — I know he’ll give us the inside scoop.
