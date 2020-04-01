It's time to renew our curiosity in other people. On April 3, charming Venus makes her way into chatty Gemini, ushering in a flirtatious energy that will encourage you to form new bonds. Be careful with your temper on April 7; the Moon waxes full in Libra at 10:34 p.m. EST. This full Moon magnifies the warrior planet Mars square against chaotic Uranus, increasing our desire for change — but also increasing our impatience. We may be tempted to act selfishly, a misstep that can be tempered by focusing on being of service to others. On April 11, messenger Mercury speeds into courageous Aries. We’ll enjoy a new sense of direction during this powerful transit. Our thoughts may turn to money starting April 19, as the Sun begins to illuminate hard-working Taurus. It’s a good day to channel our attention toward actions we can take today to protect our future. April 22's new Moon in steady Taurus creates the perfect environment for rest. The Moon beginning a new cycle at 10:25 p.m. EST gives us a reason to set an intention for healing. On April 25, transformative Pluto begins his retrograde in realistic Capricorn. We’ll be faced with new challenges, but it’s possible to meet them with bravery. Pluto moving in reverse also offers another opportunity to reflect on ways we can move into a more collectivist mindset. Be ready to let go of control and hone your inner growth. On April 27, thoughtful Mercury makes his way into reliable Taurus, bringing us back down to earth. We may start to notice and appreciate our own gifts, and the ways we can share them with others.
Wellness
Your April Horoscope