The Full Worm Moon Signals A Time For Progress

March 9's upcoming super moon will not only be a lunar event to marvel at — it's the second-closest moon of 2020 — but it'll also be a time to embody the Virgo spirit of working hard, being patient, and thinking critically.
This full moon is called the Worm Moon, which signals the official start of spring. This spectacle is also known as a luminary, which means that it's in close proximity to the Earth.
"As the first of three super full moons in a row, its effects will be highly felt due to its closer proximity to Earth," says Narayana Montufar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com.
Advertisement
And, news flash: This full moon in particular is occurring the same day that Mercury ends its retrograde journey. "This will be extremely energetically challenging for us all as the moon will be in Virgo, a sign ruled by the planet Mercury," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29.
There are two ways that this luminary might affect us: We may be the victims of gaslighting or indiscretions will be revealed. This is due to the Moon’s opposition to illusive Neptune and the Sun’s alignment to deceptive Neptune, according to Stardust.
The real truth will come out at the end of the month, when Mercury leaves its retro-shade zone. In the meantime, trust your gut and lean into your intuition. "We can really use this full moon to our advantage as long as we embody Virgo’s practicality and attention to detail," Montufar says.
This moon will also form a trine aspect with all the planets that are currently in Capricorn — Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto — bringing the culmination of a project or situation that began back in August of 2019 under the new moon in Virgo, says Montufar.
"Because the trine is a favourable aspect, we can not only expect these endings to be positive, we can also make a lot of progress, especially concerning projects and situations that have been delayed or stalled," she explains.
Advertisement