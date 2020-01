The Newest Additions to Reformation’s Wedding Line Are Here, & We Want Everything

In addition to dresses, this collection also includes what Reformation calls “ climate credits .” In terms of carbon emissions, climate credits cancel the impact of an average wedding by supporting Gold Standard verified projects through NativeEnergy. "Weddings can have a big carbon footprint, so we like to give brides and guests an easy way to make the wedding carbon neutral," Aflalo explains. It's an investment in global clean energy and carbon-reducing projects — all for just $160. "They’re also the perfect sustainable gift to add to your registry."