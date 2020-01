The Full Wolf Moon Eclipse In Cancer Means It’s Time To Turn Inward

The other planets also influence the power of this full moon. In particular, pay attention to the position of Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn . “Our eyes will be opened due to Saturn and Pluto opposing the eclipse point, which will expose matters we aren’t prepared to deal with and force us to give our all to the #1 person in our lives — ourselves,” Stardust says. “Emotions will be intense. Keep the Kleenex close by and be kind to others. Even if they start in with arguments, don’t engage.”