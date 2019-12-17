Teenage Girls Loved These Movies, Critics Didn’t — Who Was Right?

I don’t remember the first time I ever watched Harriet the Spy, but I distinctly recall pleading with my mom to buy me a yellow raincoat and a marbled notebook so that I, like Harriet M. Welsch (Michelle Trachtenberg), could eavesdrop on the neighbors, all in service to my then-imaginary future as a professional writer. I “hid” in my writer’s retreat (a tent in the backyard) to collect my thoughts, and tried to crouch beneath open windows in search of that sweet, sweet scoop that never came. I think I even called my babysitter Ole Golly for a while, and may have tried to get her to wear a beret a la Rosie O’Donnell, for which I would like to officially apologize. The point is, the 1996 movie, directed by Bronwen Hughes and based on the 1964 book by Louise Fitzhugh, was as formative a cinematic experience for me as the novel had been for countless women over the three decades prior to its release.

