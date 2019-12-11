The Last Full Moon Of The Decade Is Here, & It’s In Gemini

The last full moon of the year — and decade — is almost here. Just after midnight on December 12, the full moon will rise in Gemini. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, December’s full moon is variously called the Cold Moon, the Long Nights Moon, and the Moon Before Yule. Due to the time of year at which it falls, this full moon has a particularly high trajectory across the sky.
“The full moon is the culmination of a cycle. It’s all about peak intensity: concentrated energy from the preceding phase overflowing, spilling out into emotion, action, and matter,” Diane Ahlquist, author of The Moon + You: Your Guide to Finding Energy, Balance, and Healing with the Power of the Moon, tells Refinery29. “Factor in the influence of Gemini, a highly cerebral sign that pivots on a dime, and we may find ourselves with an overwhelming desire to unburden ourselves of our thoughts, opinions, and truths on multiple topics.”
Although you’ll be tempted to tell it like it is, keep tact in mind, too. “It’s important to be mindful and kind in how we go about sharing, confessing, preaching, and otherwise doing whatever it takes to clear our minds,” Ahlquist says. Being considerate of your partner's (or friend's) feelings will help you have a productive conversation, rather than a giant fight.
Astrologer Lisa Stardust points out that this full moon occurs just hours after Venus, Saturn, and Pluto align in Capricorn. Because of this, “we can expect major conversations (ahem, talkative Gemini!) around love, loyalty, and commitment,” she tells Refinery29. “Venus represents love, Saturn represents commitment, and Pluto represents power struggles. We will be cosmically pushed to express our truest and deepest sentiments for others — and if they cannot live up to our expectations, then it's time to cut them loose.”
This full moon doesn’t necessarily have to end in a breakup, however. “The more likely outcome will be a transformation of partnerships after hours of endless talking and communication around what our expectations are,” Stardust says. So clear your schedule for the night — it might be time to DTR.
