Good News, Witches — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Is Finally Coming

At a panel at Argentina Comic Con this weekend, Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood revealed that the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning next month. The stars dished about the series’ highly anticipated Part Three — and it’s setting up what will be the show’s biggest season yet, with even more chilling adventures of Sabrina Spellman (Shipka) and company waiting in the wings.
When we last saw Sabrina, she was reeling from a massive parentage reveal. In the Part Two finale, she learned that her dad isn’t a Spellman at all, but the actual devil. And while our heroine eventually defeated Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped in her boyfriend Nick Scratch’s (Leatherwood) body.
Part Three picks up right where Part Two left off, as Sabrina plans to (literally) go to Hell and back to save Nick from eternal damnation. She will be aided by her Aunts Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda (Lucy Davis), her cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), and her mortal friends Harvey (Ross Lynch), Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair), and Theo (Lachlan Watson), aka “The Fright Club.”
Their mission won’t be easy — what else would you expect from a show called CAOS? Madame Satan (Michelle Gomez), with her vengeful agenda, is keeping a close eye on Nick. Meanwhile, the Dark Lord’s defeat left behind an empty throne, and Sabrina has to step up as queen to fend off other challengers, notably Caliban, the Prince of Hell. Oh, and we can’t forget the mysterious new carnival in town, which is threatening Greendale and the Spellmans with an ancient evil of its own.
If the suspense is nearly killing you, we’re right there with you — but the wait won’t be long. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part Three premieres January 24, 2020 on Netflix.
