Why Olaplex No. 6 Is Worth The Hype

I used to think about Olaplex for my virgin hair kind of the same way I thought about Botox for my 24-year-old skin: It's a great product, I'm glad it exists, but I just don't need it right now. In my experience, any mention of Olaplex is coupled with a comment about its efficacy for preserving highlights or healing hair post-bleach . Since I can't relate, I predicted the clinical formula would sit heavy on my fine, wavy hair — which, while unprocessed, needed a trim four months ago, goes haywire when it's raining or about to, and gets blasted with a blowdryer three times a week, minimum.