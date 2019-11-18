Why Olaplex No. 6 Is Worth The Hype

Post-blowdrying, my hair was velvety soft and faintly citrus-scented, where it usually feels hot and smells fried. Plus, instead of adding extra weight, my ends actually felt bouncy and sealed, newly smoothed with a healthy dose of polished shine. While I still don't think I'm the poster girl for Olaplex from a damage perspective, in my opinion, that's kind of the best part about the Bond Smoother: It's a hair treatment for everyone.