KUWTK Finally Took Us Deep Inside Scott Disick & Sofia Richie’s Relationship

While Scott seems to enjoy being the person he is with Sofia, that’s not the personality he feels most comfortable with on the vacation. With Sofia, he claims this tension is due to the fact Kourt is older than him. But, age is only a fraction of the issue. That’s why Scott complains in a talking head, “Sometimes, you have so many inside jokes or inside things with somebody you’ve known for so long. Even if you’re not romantically with them, you don’t really know how to act.” Essentially, if Kourtney is in a 10-yard radius of Scott, he’s going to adjust to her no matter what else is happening around him.