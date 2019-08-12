Hannah Brown Spilled The Tea On Where She's At Emotionally After The Bachelorette

Hannah Brown has had a very eventful past two weeks. After publicly dumping fiancé Jed Wyatt, the newly eligible Bachelorette asked Tyler Cameron out on a date. The two were spotted canoodling in Los Angeles, but their budding romance appears to be out of roses, after reports that Cameron is getting cozy with model Gigi Hadid. Brown’s also been on the sidelines of Bachelor in Paradise craziness surrounding (former?) nemesis Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Now, Brown shared her thoughts on the drama on her Instagram stories, skipping filters both literal and figurative.
“It’s time for a Friday night chat,” says Brown, while drinking red wine sent to her by guardian angel Kaitlyn Bristowe. She begins by acknowledging that she needs a shower, and introduces us to “Marcus,” her name for the pimple growing on her cheek.
Brown then explains that “everyone is looking for a cryptic message” in “everything I do, breathe, or post.” She shoots down such theorizing, reminding the world that she’s not “subtle.” If Brown wants you to know something, she’ll say it. “How am I doing?” she asks, “I’ll let you know.”
Brown also says she has “moments of mad, glad, happy, sad,” reminding her fans that she is, in fact, an actual human person, and that she “just went through a shitshow.” But Brown would also like you to know that she is focused on herself right now. “I’m very excited about the future,” she said, “and that’s what I’m focusing on.” She ends by imploring everyone to “stop wasting their time on silly stuff,” before signing off with a wine glass “cheers!” to her audience.
Given that Brown just asked everyone to stop looking for cryptic messages, it would follow that she should be taken at her word. It would seem Brown is not secretly fuming about Cameron dating Hadid, or being passive-aggressive about the situation on social media. She is looking towards her future, and would like her fans to share that excitement with her. That future also involves an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, so maybe her journey to find love isn’t over yet.
