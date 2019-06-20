Exclusive: Nasty Gal’s Newest Collection Is Everything You’ve Been Waiting For This Summer

Do you ever just wish that a true one-stop-shop would come along and make building your summer wardrobe not only easy, but quick? Yeah, us too. Thankfully, Nasty Gal is here to cure our seasonal shopping woes. This morning, the retailer released a 55-piece collection that's sure to take hours off your quest for the perfect warm-weather wardrobe. And the comprehensive line was inspired by Instagram maven and swimsuit designer Emily Ratajkowski.
"Nasty Gal is a really cool brand. It's affordable, they have a really wide size range and I love that they were nasty before it was nasty woman," Ratajkowski told Refinery29 at an intimate dinner for the collection's NYC launch. "Clothes should be for everyone — fashion should be for everyone and Nasty Gal offers that."
From masculine suiting to slinky dresses, no matter what look you're going for this summer, this collection has it — and all the items are under $240. But, of course, EmRata has her favourites.
"When I'm in New York, I love the suit — I’ve worn that actual suit here before, paired with glasses and a cute bag," she told us. "But in LA, I’d definitely lose the pants and do it with a biker short."
