Here's What Jordyn Woods Has To Say About KUWTK Telling Her Story For Her

The only thing more highly anticipated than Jordyn Woods' appearance on Red Table Talk to give her side of the Tristan Thompson drama is the Kardashians' response.
And it's coming. The two-part finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will document the February drama when Woods and Thompson shared a kiss at a house party. This incident led to Khloé Kardashian splitting from the basketball player, and the total dissolution of Woods and Kylie Jenner's friendship. Since then, Woods has branched out into her own projects, including a music video and a role on Grown-ish, but she paused to talk about the upcoming reality show episodes with Entertainment Tonight.
"Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it," she said when asked how she was feeling about the finale. "Everyone has the right to speak their truth."
This time around, the Kardashians have the advantage. There's a good chance that the show could expose details that potentially contradict Woods' account of that night. However, she doesn't seem worried about how she might be portrayed.
"Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine," she said, later confirming that she has moved on from the incident, saying "hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward."
While Khloé Kardashian has been vocal about the drama on Twitter, Woods' BFF Kylie Jenner has been silent — until recently. In a preview, Jenner says Woods "fucked up."
She also previously shut down rumours that she had purposefully but her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Woods on sale following the scandal.
"That is just not in my character," she told the The New York Times. "I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back."
See Woods' full interview with ET below.
