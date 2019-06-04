KUWTK Shaded Tristan Thompson Last Night, But Khloé Has An Explanation

While Keeping Up With The Kardashians has yet to dive into the full Khloé-Kardashian-Tristan-Thompson-Jordyn-Woods drama, there was still a sure sign that things were not right between the basketball player and Good American founder on Sunday night's episode. Whenever Thompson was shown in photos on screen, his whole face was blurred, despite the fact that every Kardashian fan or just regular person knows who the 28-year-old is. Many people took this as a passive-aggressive move on the Kardashians' parts to further cut Thompson out of their lives, but Khloé saw the chatter on Twitter and immediately shut that rumour down.
"why’s Tristan’s face blurred out in all the pics??!" a fan asked her.
"Wait? It is!?!??" she replied. "I did not even notice that. I don’t know #KUWTK well, you obviously know who it is LOL so I don’t know what the point of that is. I’ll find out."
Wait? It is!?!?? I did not even notice that. I don’t know 🤷🏼♀️ #KUWTK well, you obviously know who it is LOL so I don’t know what the point of that is. I’ll find out https://t.co/A4ZlBI3Jwx— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 3, 2019
However, some people didn't buy it, tweeting, "they blurred his face in the picture" with some crying laughing emojis.
"We obviously didn’t do anything," Khloé clarified. "He might not have signed a waiver to show those images. Why would I want to blur his face? I’m not hiding his identity LOL #KUWTK"
We obviously didn’t do anything. He might not have signed a waiver to show those images. Why would I want to blur his face? I’m not hiding his identity LOL #KUWTK https://t.co/yvJLlrTl2J— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 3, 2019
While there may be no drama right now, we know from a recent teaser that the whole February 2019 scandal is coming up soon on the E! show. It even included Kylie Jenner's, Woods' (former) BFF, side of the story, with her saying Woods "fucked up" before another person comments that the experience for her is "like a divorce."
Meanwhile, Woods has moved on from her Kardashian life, appearing in music videos and even landing a role in an upcoming episode of Grown-ish. As for Thompson? He may have moved on from Khloé, but Keeping Up With The Kardashians is forever.
