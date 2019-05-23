A Girl Has No Spin-Off: Arya Won't Be Getting Her Own Game Of Thrones Sequel & Here's Why

"Part of it is, I do want this show — this Game of Thrones, Dan and David's show — to be its own thing," he told THR. "I don't want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they've got. That's one of the reasons why I'm not trying to do the same show over. George has a massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That's why we're trying to do things that feel distinct — and to not try and redo the same show. That's probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn't make sense for us."