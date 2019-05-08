Baby Sussex has arrived, and Meghan Markle's post-baby glow is off the charts. Just two days after welcoming a healthy baby boy, the new family made their first official debut — and the entire photo op is undeniably precious. Between Prince Harry's huge grin to those adorable little baby cheeks, there's a lot to take in — including one detail that you might have missed on first glance: Markle's perfect manicure.
Resting sweetly on her newborn's head, Markle's nails are clean, polished, and filed into a flattering square shape. Of course, we know that Queen Elizabeth is known to have strict expectations when it comes to the royal mani-pedi — pretty much Ballet Slippers or bust — but Markle's post-baby nails appear to be a shade or two lighter, and fans on Twitter are eager to know the shade. "What nail polish do you think Meghan is wearing?" one asked.
Kensington Palace has yet to release the exact polish (and truthfully, probably never will), but our money's on Essie Allure, a semi-sheer, neutral pink, which is especially common among newlyweds. Other fans pointed out that Markle's nails are shorter than we've seen on her in the past — a popular and practical choice for many new moms.
If anyone can convince us to abandon our long almond tips for something shorter and sweeter, it's the Duchess of Sussex. To get the manicure yourself, all you need is a trusty nail file, some cuticle oil, and the right pink polish. While we can't know the royal shade for certain, we rounded up some of the best pale-pink, barely-there nail polishes ever made, below. Until then we'll just have to wait patiently for the name — of the polish and that gorgeous baby.
