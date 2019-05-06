Congratulations, it’s a… Taurus! Meghan Markle gave birth to a son this morning at 5:26 a.m. this morning, London time, with Prince Harry present for the labour. In a press conference outside their home at Frogmore Cottage, Harry said, “I haven’t been in many births, this is definitely my first birth! But it was amazing, absolutely incredible, and as I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon."
We calculated the royal baby’s birth chart and found out that Baby Sussex is a Taurus sun, Gemini moon, and Taurus rising, so we talked to astrologer Lisa Stardust about what that means.
The baby’s sun sign is Taurus, a sign known for its work ethic, groundedness, stubbornness, and love of the finer things in life. “The sun in Taurus marks a stubborn, often bullish sentiment marked by hard work and tenacity for success — much like Queen Elizabeth herself who has a sun in Taurus. Also, strength of character and composure under pressure,” Stardust says, adding, “Sun in Taurus represents a hard work, extra play energy — as well as an artistic nature.”
The baby’s rising, or ascendant, sign is in Taurus, too. “The ascendent is in Taurus, showing that the child will be lovely — but also strong. On the ascendent, it marks a true leader. This child will be no wallflower!” Stardust says. This also indicates that he will have a creative streak. “The ascendent in Taurus is graceful and artistic. This child will have a keen sense of fashion and a love of life,” Stardust explains.
The baby’s moon is in Gemini, a sign known for its energetic and expressive nature. “The moon in Gemini marks a witty intelligence, and also a smart mother. This child will use rationale instead of emotion in all situations. There will be a close relationship with the mother and they will act more like ‘twinsies’ or besties over time,” Stardust explains.
“The moon is the maternal figure, or mother, is in Gemini, which makes Meghan Markle a dreamer and an idealist in the eyes of the royal baby,” she adds. “But, confusing at times — due to the fact that Markle will be different publicly than at home. Also, Markle will be viewed as intelligent and be close with the baby throughout their lives, so the royal baby will be protective of her.”
The Nodes of the baby’s birth chart indicate some potential struggles in the baby’s future. “Venus also squares the Nodes of Destiny, making relationships and money difficult for the royal baby. On and off again love affairs, as well as a hard time managing money are in the future,” Stardust says. “The Nodes of Destiny show the child’s fate in life. The royal baby will be chasing after security for their life, as well as learning to open up emotionally. The royal baby will also be protective and gentle as well.”
The baby was also born during three retrogrades: Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto. Saturn retrograde means that the baby will be a little rebel (just like his dad!). “Venus squares Saturn retrograde which means the royal baby could be austere around matters of love and even lack confidence,” Stardust says. “Prince Harry will have a strong effect on how the royal baby conquers love — more importantly, self-love.” She adds, “Saturn is the paternal figure, or father, and is in Capricorn (but retrograde). This means the child will be a rebel, have issues with authority and give Prince Harry a hard time — mostly due to revolting against his rules. “
Jupiter retrograde indicates that the baby might have a temper. “Jupiter retrograde in Sagittarius opposite Mars in Gemini in the natal chart points to a temper, but also an over-the-top lust for life,” Stardust says. “There will be no boredom in this child’s life for sure! The child will flourish with courage and energy, probably leaning towards an inclination in athleticism.”
The baby’s chart also indicates he could make some changes in the monarchy. “Saturn retrograde and Pluto retrograde close to each other on the South Node, which means the royal baby is going to change the normal status quo — for the better!” Stardust says. “A life dedicated towards transformation is in the foreseeable future — also a life of fighting for the people and shaking up the monarchy.”
Looking at Baby Sussex's birth chart as a whole, Stardust says, “The royal baby is a dreamer and mystic by nature. Matters of the heart will remain a secret, as the royal baby will be shy in expressing the truest emotions and sentiments.”
While there are many, many factors that affect how someone's life plays out, some believe that birth charts can shed light on a person's future traits, struggles, and triumphs. Stardust predicts, “The baby will go into business with Prince Harry, but take the lead and change the business for the better. The desire to be a workaholic may consume the energies of the royal baby, however, the royal baby will have to learn to take time to focus on personal life out of the spotlight.”
