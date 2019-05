What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

Zac Efron had an interesting week. He premiered his new Netflix film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, where he plays serial killer Ted Bundy , in Europe. At the premiere, he told reporters that it was “impossible” to separate himself from the character when he wasn’t on set. Um, did Efron just tell us he’s a serial killer? Should we be worried? In other awkward Efron news, he dominated headlines this week because his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens revealed details of a fight they had on set of High School Musical . Mostly, Hudgens had very nice things to say about her ex but it’s probably still awkward to have everyone talking about your relationship that ended a decade ago. I was very much Team Zanessa in those days though so I’m all for the nostalgia. To watch Efron make out with someone who is not Vanessa Hudgens, and to tie you over until his disturbing Ted Bundy movie drops on Netflix, watch his mediocre rom-com That Awkward Moment. I’ve seen it more times than I will admit but that’s only because it also stars Michael B. Jordan.