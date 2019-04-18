Netflix's Someone Great Makes A Case For The Breakup Rom-Com

But it’s the characters that really hit this one home. They feel lived in, like honest-to-god human women that you could actually just find in your contacts. They have a past together, referenced through flashbacks, college playlists, passing references, and Jenny and Erin’s constant demand for “Bad Blair,” who has been MIA since Blair shed her wild days for a job as an event planner who uses words like “hashtag rollout.” Snow kills it as the basic uptight twentysomething letting loose for the first time in a while, while Wise proves once more that she should be a rom-com staple — she has the emotional range and comedic chops to be more than a supporting character.