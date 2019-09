Ted Bundy Wasn't Special Or Smart. He Was Just White.

In “Handsome Devil,” the first episode of Conversations with a Killer, which is based on taped deathrow interviews of Bundy by journalists Stephen Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth, Bundy paints a rosy picture of his own childhood growing up in Tacoma, WA. “First grade I was a somewhat champion frog-catcher,” Bundy said. “I mean, I was a frog man.” By Bundy’s own words he was a normal kid. But, slipped between the macabre praise of Bundy’s personality is his childhood friend Sandi Holt’s take on who Ted really was: He didn’t fit in, he couldn’t do anything right, and at one point he was teased for a speech impediment. “In high school, he wanted to be something he wasn’t. He was gonna be president,” Holt said. “He was going to show the world that he was the one to be dealt with and it was a lot of blowhard talk. He tried to fool you and lie to you. He wasn’t athletic. He wanted to be number-one in class but he wasn’t.” He was listed as “illegitimate” on his birth certificate and there is reason to believe he was abused as a child . From the beginning, he was creating his own mythology.