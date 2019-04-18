Everlane's New Sustainable Sneakers Will Be Everywhere This Summer

After two years of consulting experts, working and re-working designs, and testing all kinds of green materials, the team at Everlane has officially created the world's most sustainable sneakers (hold for applause). Titled the Trainer, Tread by Everlane's introductory silhouette is definitively the first of its kind. "A typical sneaker contains a lot of hidden plastic so we set out to use recycled materials wherever possible," Alison Melville, Everlane's GM of Footwear and Accessories, told Refinery29. "The Trainer’s sole is 94.2% virgin plastic-free, made by blending natural rubber and post-industrial recycled rubber. This keeps nearly 18,000 pounds of rubber out of landfills—enough to make 1.3 million latex gloves!"