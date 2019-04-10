Universal Standard has once again proved that you don't have to be a size 0 to be stylish. Creators, Polina Veksler and Alexandra Waldman, launched the revolutionary brand in 2015 to give women the freedom to participate in fashion at any size. It seems like a no brainer, considering the fact that the average clothing size for women in the U.S. is a 16. But alas, before Universal Standard came along, size-inclusive choices were limited — and that's putting it lightly.
Last year, in a game-changing move, Universal Standard launched Foundation, the industry's first-ever clothing collection sized 00 to 44. That's 26 sizes in total, where most brands have about 12. This morning, Universal Standard took it a step further by announcing their first design collaboration with Los Angeles-based brand, Rodarte. The ethereal four-piece collection includes a dress, blouse, jumpsuit, and skirt in four colour ways. It embodies everything we look for in a Rodarte collection with the extended sizes and affordable prices that we've come to expect from Universal Standard.
“It shouldn’t be a far-fetched possibility for women of all sizes to have access to contemporary, ready-to-wear fashion, and experience supreme quality and design when buying clothing,” Alexandra Waldman, Universal Standard co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, said in a press release. With collaborations like this one, and a small handful of designers including Mara Hoffman, Prabal Gurung and Altuzarra venturing into extended sizes, it seems like the high-fashion market is finally starting to embrace plus-size shoppers.
Ranging in price from $150 to $240 USD (a steal in comparison to most Rodarte pieces), the ground-breaking Rodarte x Universal Standard capsule is available now. Head to UniversalStandard.com to shop, or better yet, get your first look at the collection simply by clicking ahead.
