"I know that that's where most of my fan base comes from. I know that that's how people feel like they relate to me or they know me cause I was in their house every Friday night for seven years and then some. So I embrace it and I love it. It was a great time of my life. I mean, it wasn't my favourite character to play, but it opened up so many opportunities and doors and I absolutely loved my time on it. You know how people talk about their high school years forever? And it only lasts four years? This was seven years of my life — the best years of my life. I've made my best friends and had such a blast and it, it gave me so many opportunities to move on with my career or my life. You know, it was such a wonderful time. And so I totally embrace it.