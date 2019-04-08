The most interesting part of the episode was the very D-level plot line around the kids and the word "famous." While in NYC, North asks Kim why everyone is always taking photos of them. Kim tells her, basically, that it's because their family is famous without saying that specific word ("Daddy is a singer.. performer... artiste. And Mommy has so many talents i can't even begin to name them.") Later, North and Penelope make a remark that they are "famous" while they're out shopping in NYC. Kim and Kourtney wonder where their daughters head that word (What? Where haven't they?) and make it clear that, as mothers, would never tell their kids that they are "famous." Is that a bad word in the family? Do they just prefer "successful" or "well-known"? It made me think about what it would really be like having Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as parents. It's insane to even imagine.