Scott Disick Is (Still) Banned From Kardashian Family Vacations

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is back, baby, and so is the same old drama. While many people are tuning in for the show's 16th season to get a glimpse of the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods debacle that went down in February, there's a lot to catch up before. Like, what the hell is going on with Scott Disick?
Disick shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, but has since split with the mother and Poosh founder and is currently dating Sofia Richie. In between then, however, he pulled some wild antics, some of which went down last season that prompted Kourtney to ban him from family vacations. In a clip from this Sunday's episode, it appears that policy still stands.
"We have decided to go to Bali for our family vacation," Kourtney says in the clip. "I think we're gonna do a lot of stuff like this tea ceremony, connect with yourself and breathe and sit in silence with your thoughts."
Kris Jenner, coming in to stir the pot, remarks, "I think it'll be fun if Scott goes."
"Okay, but that's up to me!" Kourtney says in response. "Do you remember Costa Rica?"
I, for one, remember Costa Rica. It was a whole plot point back in 2017 in which Disick snuck another woman onto the Kardashian family celebration.
"I haven't invited Scott on the trip," Kourtney says later in the clip to the camera. "I feel hesitant to invite him because, after the last family trip he was on, he flew out a girl on the trip and I'm just not looking to have that again."
It wasn't just that one incident. During a trip to Dubai, Disick literally hid a woman in his hotel room. While Disick has presumably grown from these immature ways now that he's dating a *checks notes* 20-year-old, that doesn't mean Kourtney is ready to welcome him back on the private jet with open arms.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays on E!
