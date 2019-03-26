Real Talk: How Tall Are The Kardashians?

We probably know more about the Kardashian-Jenner family than we do about our own. We know the specifics of their birthday party celebrations. We know the nuances of their feuds, and the contours in their makeup routines. We know their exes, their current flames, and their regrets when it comes to each. All of them.
Amidst the information overload, sometimes, it's easy to look past the family's enduring mystery. No, it's not how the Kardashians got famous in the first place. And no, it's not whether or not Kris Jenner is a mastermind who forged a deal with E! in blood for a lifetime of reality TV. It's a question of stature.
With over a foot of height difference between the tallest and the shortest sibling, how does one decipher a photo of the Kardashians? We've compiled the Kardashians' heights in one place — another set of useless factoids to add to your enormous repertoire of what you know about the famous family. In the end, let's face it: We're still fascinated.