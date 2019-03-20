Ariana Grande kicked off the opening night of her Sweetener world tour with everything fans could've hoped for from the superstar — including a Mac Miller tribute, enough lunar visuals to convince everyone to work for NASA, and, of course, her signature ponytail.
But Grande didn't just throw her hair into her usual updo and call it a day. With the help of her go-to hairstylist, Josh Liu, and some affordable hair clips, Grande brought some bling to the big night — and it paid off.
While pearl pins were Grande's accessory of choice for her Dangerous Woman tour back in 2016, this year she and Liu opted for bedazzled, snap-on clips instead. Grande's been a fan of the pre-K hair trend since last summer, just before she dropped her album. You know, around the same time she and Pete Davidson loved lollipops, bought an apartment in Chelsea, and shopped at Sephora.
Liu tells Refinery29 that the snap-on hair clips are from hairstylist Justin Marjan's most recent collaboration with Kitsch. But unlike the savagely expensive lifestyle Grande has boasted about as of late, these accessories ring in at just under $30 USD. The only thing better than a woman who can afford seven Tiffany & Co. engagement rings for her friends (and one for herself) is the same woman who picks up her diamond hair clips at a drugstore.
