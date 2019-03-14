The next time you go to paint your nails, instead of choosing one solid colour, why not bring 'em all to the party instead? The manicure trend you're about to see everywhere this spring is the polar opposite of monochrome: Each nail gets a different colour, creating a tiny gradient on your fingertips.
Mix-and-match, ombré, simply gradient — whatever you want to call the trend, it's blowing up on Instagram right now. The best part is that anyone with opposable thumbs and five different bottles of polish can pull it off. Tenoverten nail pro Nadine Abramcyk tells us that the key to a cohesive multicoloured manicure is to choose your polishes carefully. "I always recommend a range of shades in the same colour family," she says. Paint each nail a different colour, and you get a shade transition that feels purposefully mismatched.
From cool-toned neutrals to soft pink with glittery leopard spots on top, check out every way to wear spring's freshest, most unexpected, and surprisingly chic manicure trend, ahead.