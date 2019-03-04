It’s that time again. Our first retrograde of 2019 arrives on Tuesday, throwing our communication and technology askew. But instead of cursing Mercury retrograde every time something goes wrong, we can reduce the opportunity for chaos by simplifying our schedules. We get it. It is fun to blame the mischievous messenger planet, but we have to take responsibility for our actions.
So what do we do? Mercury retrograde is an excellent time for you to work on your fact checking skills. Avoid rushing through anything, as it is much easier to make mistakes. On Wednesday, radical Uranus leaves fiery Aries and enters hardworking Taurus. We will be experiencing a collective shift with regard to the things we want to change over the next seven years. This slow-moving planet will require us to focus on money and financial institutions — so are you ready to make the shift? Take the time to educate yourself, as it’s the best way to prepare for uncertain circumstances.
We’re also preparing ourselves for a fresh start as the moon wanes in Aquarius from Sunday until early Tuesday morning. Our new moon in Pisces arrives at 11:03 a.m. EST on Wednesday, putting our feelings at the forefront of our plans. And on Thursday afternoon, we’re ready for action, as the moon waxes in Aries until Saturday at 12:13 PM EST. Take a well-needed break on Saturday afternoon as the moon goes void-of-course for the rest of the day. If you’re trying to start a big project or make a big move, Saturday’s moon won’t do you any favours.