A Former Fyre Festival Employee Is Making High-End Rugs Out Of Plastic Waste

If you watched Hulu's Fyre Festival documentary, Fyre Fraud, you likely remember Oren Aks, the former creative director at Jerry Media, which worked with Fyre on social media strategy for the viral-in-a-bad-way festival. In the film, Aks is outspoken about just how much of a train wreck Fyre was to work on, and he even places some of the blame for what happened on his former employer, which is best known for operating the controversial meme page FuckJerry. He's been called the unsung hero of Fyre Fraud (Chrissy Teigen is a big fan), and Page Six reported that after everything went down with the festival, he fled the country because "nobody abroad knows about Fyre."
If all of this makes you sad for Oren Aks, well, cheer up, because everyone's favourite social media guy has a new professional endeavour: creating high-end rugs made from plastic waste in collaboration with the Knot Collective. You know that old saying, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade? Well, this is kind of like that, except instead of citrus fruit and a refreshing beverage, you've got garbage and fancy rugs.
People, which first reported on the collaboration, notes that the rugs are limited edition — there are six designs to choose from, and each is made to order in the size of your choice — and that each pattern was designed digitally by Aks and produced using 100 percent recycled materials. Prices start at $1,178 USD for the smallest size and end at $8,380 USD for the largest size. The Knot Collective also donates a portion of their profits to Goodweave, a non-profit dedicated to ending child labor in textile factories.
The designs are cool and colourful, with big blobs of colour that could easily enliven even the most bland of rooms. But the best part is that every time someone compliments your beautiful rug, you'll get to chuckle as you fondly remember the schadenfreude-fuelled social media disaster that was Fyre Fest. And really, what more can you ask for from your home accessories?
