Chrissy Teigen Is About To Give Us Brand New Recipes — For Free

If we had our lives totally together, we'd spend Sunday afternoons looking through our favourite cookbooks and planning out which dishes to make for each day of the coming week . In reality, though, planning dinners mostly happens in the last few hours of our work days, if at all. That means all those cookbooks that look so lovely on our shelves are often ignored for the convenience of recipes posted online and are, therefore, easily accessed in between work assignments and other daily tasks. That's exactly why we're so excited that Chrissy Teigen , one of our favourite cookbook authors, is about to get her very own website, which will feature brand new, never before seen recipes from the celebrity foodie.