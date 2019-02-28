Chrissy Teigen Is About To Give Us Brand New Recipes — For Free

If we had our lives totally together, we'd spend Sunday afternoons looking through our favourite cookbooks and planning out which dishes to make for each day of the coming week. In reality, though, planning dinners mostly happens in the last few hours of our work days, if at all. That means all those cookbooks that look so lovely on our shelves are often ignored for the convenience of recipes posted online and are, therefore, easily accessed in between work assignments and other daily tasks. That's exactly why we're so excited that Chrissy Teigen, one of our favourite cookbook authors, is about to get her very own website, which will feature brand new, never before seen recipes from the celebrity foodie.
Advertisement
This afternoon, Teigen tweeted to announce that she will soon launch her very own website. Then, in a follow-up tweet, she explained, "I want to fill it with recipes upon your arrival (new! not the same from the books)."
In order to decide which recipes she will include on her forthcoming website, Teigen has decided to use the same crowdsourcing approach she took with her cookbooks. "I would love for you to tell me what I should make! Please let me know here and I will screen grab and tag your questions or recipe requests on the site!!" the Cravings author wrote on Twitter.
oh man...after mannnnnny years of talking about it and muccccch work by many extraordinary beings, I am finally going to have a WEBSITE on the INTERNETS!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2019
I want to fill it with recipes upon your arrival (new! not the same from the books) - I would love for you to tell me what I should make! Please let me know here and I will screen grab and tag your questions or recipe requests on the site!!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2019
please try to make it more detailed than "salads" you nuts - get specific! <3 <3 <3— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2019
Since announcing the website and asking her followers to send recipe requests about an hour ago, Chrissy's tweet has received over 1,4000 comments. So far, fans have asked for Teigen's take on Pad Prik Khing, twice baked potatoes, and of course, Bloomin' Onions.
No word yet on exactly when we can expect to see this mom of two's website go live, but despite her having many, many recipe requests to wade through, we're hoping it's sooner rather than later. After all, we can't lug our copies of Cravings and Cravings 2 with us everywhere we go.
Advertisement