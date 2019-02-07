Prince George and Princess Charlotte are little foodies in-training. Yesterday, while visiting a primary school as part of her charity Place2Be's Children's Mental Health Week, Kate Middleton talked a lot about food and cooking, specifically mentioning her own kids' palates and love of being in the kitchen.
According to People, during her time at Lavender Primary School on Tuesday, Middleton revealed that her 3-year-old daughter had a pretty unusual favourite food. "Charlotte loves olives," the mother of three explained. While we've seen plenty of kids place pre-pitted black olives from the can on their fingers and pretend to be aliens, seeing youngsters actually eating and enjoying olives is another story. This Princess might just have a particularly sophisticated palate.
In addition to talking favorite snacks, Middleton also revealed that "cheesy pasta" accompanied by a salad is a go-to dinner for her immediate family, and that the two oldest kids like to help out making the dish. Apparently, the Queen's ban on pasta and other starchy carbs doesn't apply to the all the royals.
While "cheesy pasta" seems like just another name for macaroni and cheese, these kids aren't making the quick version that comes out of a blue box. Impressively, they make the cheese sauce from scratch. "One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in," Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, relayed to People following the event. Perhaps we'll soon see the young Prince and Princess compete on an upcoming season of MasterChef Junior. Or, maybe they're impressive kitchen skills will inspire the creation of a kids-only version of the Great British Baking Show.
Advertisement