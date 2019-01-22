13 Hairstyles Our Editors Can't Wait To Try In 2019

So what if you've already cheated on your New Year's resolutions, your formerly Marie Kondo-ed closet is a mess, and your Dry January intentions went down the drain last week when a waiter mentioned a special on a bottle of Merlot? There's one easy, painless fix to get you back on track feeling stoked about everything 2019 has to offer — and it's not joining the fancy gym by your office. We're talking about your new year, new cut, colour, or style.
If you know you want a hair change, but are unsure what that looks like — glossy copper-coloured highlights, a foray into bangs with a shaggy lob, or adding a new hair accessory to jazz up the cut you're already comfortable with — we've got inspiration for you. Ahead, our Refinery29 beauty editors are breaking down all the hair looks we're saving on Instagram and dying to try in 2019... some of which will hopefully speak to your aesthetic and jolt you right out of any mid-January rut.