Keeping Up With The Kardashians has had plenty of unforgettable, explosive brawls. Who could ever forget that time Kim got so mad at Khloé that she ended up swinging her purse at her while shouting "Don't be fucking rude"?
During the most recent season of Keeping Up, by far the most memorable fight between the siblings went down as the family attempted to shoot their annual Kardashian Christmas card. After Kourtney announced that she simply wasn't interested in it this year, Kim Kardashian West announced that Kourtney was "the least exciting to look at" a line so cutting that it made its own headlines.
That's why, when we had the opportunity to speak with Kardashian West on Monday as she promoted her KKW Fragrance line, we had to ask: If Kourtney's the least exciting to look at, who's the most?
"Well, because I’m going to the Cher Broadway play tonight, I’d say Cher is really interesting to look at," Kardashian West says. "And I will say Naomi Campbell is my glam and style inspiration, always."
What Kardashian West didn't know at the time is that, in just a few hours, there'd be lots of drama all over again. During the show's opening night, the actor playing Sonny in the jukebox musical tweeted at Kanye West, shaming him for his cell phone use during the performance. "Hey Kanye West so cool that you’re here at The Cher Show!" Jarrod Spector wrote. "If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much."
Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.— Jarrod Spector (@jarrodspector) December 4, 2018
We'd say it's safe to assume that Kardashian West, a vocal mega-fan of Cher, was no doubt peeved, which is likely why West apologized so swiftly on social media.
the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing “I got you babe”— ye (@kanyewest) December 4, 2018
please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.
"The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing 'I got you babe,'" West tweeted. "Please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this masterpiece."
At least now we know what West thinks is the most exciting thing to look at.
