If you’re feeling off your game this week, there’s a good reason, stargazers. It’s all tied to Venus! Our ruler of beauty, charm, and money is still retrograde this week, but she'll be back to her scheduled programming next week. If you can accept a slower pace in those aspects of your life until then, you'll sail through this week. Heck, you might even learn a thing or two along the way.
On Wednesday, we're invited to start fresh with a new moon in Scorpio. If you’re feeling a little vulnerable, sit with your emotions and meditate on how you’d like to feel by the time the moon is full in Gemini on the 23rd. If you take time to sift through your feelings now, you’ll be able to express yourself with confidence later. On Thursday, Jupiter changes houses. His movements will dictate different joys for each sign, but, in general the planet of luck and plenty is here to help you out! All week, Mercury is moving out of bounds. Communication slows down, and we may trip over our words. Be patient with yourself as we gear up for the third Mercury retrograde of the year next week.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.