The process for dyeing your green hair can be intense. Before you even think about trying the hue, Crecco must bleach the hair out to get that pale blonde shade that ensures the colour will pop. (Unless you're naturally very light, in which case you might not need bleach, depending on the shade you want.) "You can't just throw green onto dark hair," Crecco says. "You have to think of how the colour will mix. If you have yellow hair and throw green on it, then you can get something super muddy, and it probably won't be what you're looking for at all."