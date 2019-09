Off-White Beats Out Gucci & Nike As The World's Hottest Fashion Brand

Off-White designer Virgil Abloh has had quite the summer. Besides designing his first mens' collection for Louis Vuttion and his own label, he also found time to collaborate with Ikea debu swimwear , and dress Serena Williams for the US Open . But Lyst notes it was Off-White's ongoing partnership with Nike, resulting in Williams' US Open looks, that catapulted the label to new levels on social media. According to Lyst, traffic to Off-White products online increased 10% in August. "Seeing the 'QUEEN' collection on court created a must-share moment for both brands involved, driving more than a million social mentions and introducing Off-White to new audiences worldwide," the platform reported.