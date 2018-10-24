Fans of Game of Thrones are in a serious love-hate relationship with the show. We love the incredible storytelling, the intrigue, and the dragons; we hate how every character we love is brutally murdered before our very eyes. And we miss those dead characters so much. But if rumours are true, a Stark reunion is as imminent as the Wars to Come – and the rumours come from the Stark patriarch himself, Sean Bean.
“Conan O’Brien did this thing. It was the last episode, so we all got together,” he said to The Hollywood Reporter. That’s right, Bean let it slip that O’Brien, star of his namesake talk show Conan, has filmed a reunion special to celebrate the last season of Game of Thrones. “It was for season 8, the last one. So they decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and [O’Brien] kind of hosted the evening.”
Advertisement
Let’s break that down. Bean said all the characters. Does that include Rickon Stark (Art Parkinson), who died by forgetting to zigzag? Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal), who died by vicious eye-gouging? Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), who died by ingesting an asphyxiating poison? If there’s any character we want to see back, it’s Hodor (Kristian Nairn), who died in the most heartbreaking way possible — by doing his duty to protect Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Meera (Ellie Kendrick).
Entertainment Weekly notes that HBO has not yet confirmed the existence of such a special, but we’re don’t see any reason why Bean would lead us astray. Other than, of course, the notion that Game of Thrones lives to toy with us, and we enjoy every moment of it. In our hearts, Ned Stark is still happily watching his children practice archery at Winterfell and playing with their direwolf puppies. One character we know won’t make a comeback? Viserion, the beloved dragon, who is now a zombie ice dragon and haunts our nightmares. 2019 can’t come soon enough.
Advertisement