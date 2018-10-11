This Is Us understandably revolves around the Pearson family. At this point we’ve seen the Big Three — Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) Pearson — and almost every age, and gotten down to the nitty gritty of their parents, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia). When it comes to Jack, it even seems like entire episodes of season 3 might just be fully dedicated to his traumatizing time serving in the Vietnam War.
Yet, that doesn’t mean This Is Us can be all Pearson, all the time. Even this close knit family needs to meet other people too sometimes, right? That’s where the series’ fantastic guest stars come in. Over the last three seasons, NBC’s ratings juggernaut has managed to lure some memorable talent onto its set.
Of course, Kevin being a fictional sitcom star-turned Broadway hopeful-turned actual movie star does make adding true A-listers to the Pearson saga much easier and more sensible. But that doesn’t mean every single notable This Is Us guest star is in Kevin’s star-studded orbit. Sometimes beloved performers simply fit perfectly into this world.
For a full rundown of all of This Is Us’ best unexpected guest stars, keep reading.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favourite show, or ask questions! Join here.