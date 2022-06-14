3 Ways To Feel A Sense Of Community In A Big City

Small business owners (and their employees) are the beating heart of any community — whether that community is a busy inner-city office or a suburban shopping strip. Striking up a conversation with your barista or florist the next time you pop in is the easiest way to feel more 'connected' with the area you live in. Don't shy away from questions about whether it's been busy that morning or how things have been since lockdown ended — they might seem too small talk-esque, but they do actually show an interest in how things are going.