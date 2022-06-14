3 Ways To Feel A Sense Of Community In A Big City

Between the rush of busy public transport lines and the never-ending bustle of CBD districts, big cities can be both adrenaline-pumping and isolating. While it may sound cliche, despite being surrounded by thousands of people (and non-stop activity), big cities can lack a real sense of community often found in smaller towns and suburbs.
The importance of connecting with the people and place you live cannot be understated — it's a fact that's been proven time and time again. A Harvard study conducted just after The Great Depression proved that embracing community helped participants who lived in Inner-City Boston live longer, happier lives.
More recently, 2021's World Happiness Report (conducted at the height of the pandemic) revealed similarly that adults aged 60 to 80 years old in Spain surveyed three weeks after lockdown instructions were lifted, showed a significant increase in gratitude and resilience after interacting with their community.
Despite the 80-year difference, the message rings true — we need to genuinely connect with others in our community to survive.
But how exactly do you get that while living in a huge city?
Get to know local business owners
Small business owners (and their employees) are the beating heart of any community — whether that community is a busy inner-city office or a suburban shopping strip. Striking up a conversation with your barista or florist the next time you pop in is the easiest way to feel more 'connected' with the area you live in. Don't shy away from questions about whether it's been busy that morning or how things have been since lockdown ended — they might seem too small talk-esque, but they do actually show an interest in how things are going.
The same goes for engaging with the folks in your street or apartment block. While asking for a cup of sugar may be a thing of the 1950s, a fence-side conversation about work and life can go a long way in helping others settle in if they're new.
Participate in community initiatives
Community initiatives are an incredible way to contribute to your community, and it doesn't take much digging to find something that piques your interest too. A quick search on your local government area's website will likely reveal everything from youth mentoring programs to local second-hand clothing drives.
Be a leader and rep your suburb
Be the change you wish to see in your community — it's as simple as that. If you feel like there's no one currently 'bringing' people together, be that person. You could do this by simply setting up a WhatsApp group with folks in your street to remind others about bin night and council clean ups, or taking on the mammoth task of remembering the birthday of everyone on your floor — whatever works for you.
Repping your suburb is also a big part of feeling connected as well — having a little pride in your community can go a long way. You could do this by shouting out your favourite haunts in your local Facebook group or taking your friends visiting from out of town to hidden gems. Shouting out your support for everyone and everything in your area is a sure-fire spirit lifter.
