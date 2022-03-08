Witchery x ELLERY Is Here To Save Your Back-To-The-Office Wardrobe

We’ve witnessed some truly incredible collaborations in recent years. From Gucci X North Face to Telfar X UGG and Proenza Schouler X Birkenstock (to name just a few), the fashion world has really kept us on our toes, injecting iconic staple-wear brands with a high fashion edge. But while we usually have to wait with bated breath for these releases to hit our shores, the latest collaboration to really get us Aussies excited is much closer to home this time.
In a bold first for both brands, Witchery fashion have partnered up with ELLERY to bring us the collection of our dreams.
Advertisement
Founded in Perth and based in Paris, ELLERY put Australian fashion on the map, consistently re-inventing classics with a rich approach centred on masterful cuts and unexpected details. So, it goes without saying that we were excited to see how her iconic aesthetic would carry through in this collaboration.
“It has been such a pleasure to create this collection in partnership with renowned Australian brand Witchery." Kym Ellery, creative director and executive chairwoman for Ellery said in a statement. "I believe that fashion is a powerful language and I hope that these pieces bring a little joy and happiness to those who discover them.”
With Ellery herself leading the charge on design and creative direction, you can expect the 30-piece collection to be true to her inimitable aesthetic. Comprising of dresses, tops, skirts, pants and denim, in addition to footwear, handbags, jewellery and soft accessories, the range — which is part of Witchery’s AW22 campaign — feels contemporary and timeless. The result is outfits that feel relaxed yet polished, a thoughtful approach to office dressing in 2022.
And yes, ELLERY's trademark architectural silhouettes, anchored by details like contrast stitching, curved hems, fringing, silver hardware and just the right amount of volume is threaded throughout the collection, making for wardrobe pieces that seamlessly take you from day to evening.
Founded in 1970 in South Australia, Witchery is a go-to for elevated everyday pieces that sit just as comfortably with your jeans as they do amongst designer pieces. On the collaboration, Witchery's managing director Simon Schofield shared the brand's excitement. "We are thrilled to be launching our first-ever designer collaboration with such an iconic Australian brand," he said. "Together we have created beautiful, feminine, design-led pieces that our customers will have in their wardrobe for years to come."
Advertisement
The Witchery x ELLERY Capsule Collection will be available online from Thursday 10 March 2022, and in-store at select Witchery boutiques and DavidJones concession pads from Friday 11 March 2022.
Scroll on for a peek at the collection and meet your new favourite wardrobe items.