The Best Wine For Your Star Sign, According To The Experts

We may love our wine, but to say that we get a little lost in the decision-making process when trying to choose just one would be an understatement. From years and regions to biodynamic processing and filtration, there’s a lot for the average person to consider when browsing the shelves for a drop.
And if you, like us, have found yourself aimlessly wandering around your local bottle shop or online wine deliverer, looking for the same old pinot noir you always reach for because at least you know it's not too bad, then we have some good news for you. Spanish wine brand Campo Viejo recently partnered with millennial astrologer (and Refinery29 contributor) Francesca Oddie to pin down the perfect wine pairing for you, according to your zodiac sign.
We’ve looked to astrology when it comes to romantic compatibility, friendship, and even our careers, so why not our drinks?
To get a match, you just need your sun sign (commonly referred to as your star sign), and, of course, an open mind. For us here at Refinery29, we love to palm off a life decision or two to the stars. So, for your next dinner party or solo night in, read on for the best wines to look out for, according to your star sign.
Aries
Wine match: Malbec
"The planet that rules Aries is Mars, [the] God of War. Usually referred to as 'the red planet', Mars is synonymous with speed, action and getting things done," Oddie explains. "When we think of Aries, we consider someone who is impassioned and a strong individual, quick to act on their intuitive feelings and always one step ahead. The wine to match this sign needs to have a full-bodied flavour, like a distinct and intense Malbec. With its deep colour, exuberant juiciness and slight spiciness, it's perfect for Aries — the most fired up of all the zodiac signs."
Taurus
Wine match: Garnacha
"Taurus is synonymous with luxury, ruled by the planet of love and romance. Deeply connected with their senses, Taurus loves to live the good life!" says Oddie, adding that this usually results in 'treating' themselves rather frequently. "Sometimes, Taurus’ could be described as hedonistic; they want to feel good and treat themselves to a wine that sings with fragrance and flavour."
"Grenache wines are 'luscious, sweet and plush' and match perfectly with an abundant Taurus. These grapes can grow in the most hostile of environments and reflect the tenacity of Taurus."
Gemini
Wine match: Cava
"Gemini is ruled by messenger planet Mercury, the trickster God who rules communication," she says. "Their wit is fast and sharp. Known for their charm, Gemini has a way with words and they are masters at conversation, making them an obvious match for an effervescent bottle of fizz. What are we celebrating today? Ask a Gemini and they will find the best excuse to pop a cork and discuss the latest news and gossip known to man."
Cancer
Wine match: Shiraz
"Cancer is *the* sign of the zodiac associated with home, comfort, food and family," Oddie tells. "Ruled by the moon, the planet that symbolises our needs and how we feel loved. Cancer is the archetypal mother figure who nurtures those around her and glows when the people she loves thrive.
"Shiraz is a particularly tannic grape (the skins of this grape are slightly thicker than average) so it is widely regarded as one of the more aromatic red wine varieties to drink. Cancer is the sign of the crab, a soft heart protected inside its crusty outer shell, which is reflected in Cancer's strong persona but a softer inside."
Leo
Wine match: Rosé
"Leo is a fire sign and loves to entertain and be entertained. Ruled by the Sun, they bring all their energy, dynamism and enthusiasm to every situation and relish being the centre of attention to bring laughter and colour to any situation. Spot the Leo in their colour pop outfit with a splash of animal print," says Oddie.
"Leo is the sign of joy and celebration, and Rosé has become synonymous with fun and letting your hair down. Rosé is the ideal choice for sunny Leos everywhere waiting to be seen, adored and applauded; as Jupiter moves into Pisces, the sign that rules alcohol, we can expect some magic this summer."
Virgo
Wine match: Albariño
"The zodiac sign of Virgo is symbolised by the maiden who sorts the wheat from the chafe — her impeccable eye for quality at harvest is key to understanding everything that a Virgo represents. Famous for their discernment, love of simplicity and cleanliness, the ideal wine for a Virgo would be produced from a grape that has been handpicked for its qualities, and wines produced from Albariño grapes offer just that," reckons Oddie.
"Characterised by their light-bodied freshness and minerality, Albariño is a crisp white wine perfect for Virgos to consume in their minimalist, prim and proper homes!"
Libra
Wine match: Tempranillo
"Libra is the sign of the zodiac most concerned with their partners, whether that’s their spouse, lover or business partner, they want to please."
"Libra is an air sign, the epitome of a socialite, and the sign of Libra is a welcome guest at every dinner party," tells Oddie, adding that the need for balance is perfectly matched with a crowd-pleaser like this one. "A wine such as the Tempranillo is easy to pair and perfect for someone as sociable and charming as Libra, making both a reliable choice."
Scorpio
Wine match: Graciano
"Deep, dark and seductive, Scorpio is synonymous with mystique, hidden depths and a magnetic passion," explains Oddie. "Ruled by Pluto and connected to the riches of the underworld, Scorpio understands timing and knows to wait for the right moment to act.
"Timing, precision and staying contained, which is emblematic of Scorpio, can also be found in grapes of the Graciano variety. The intense depth of Scorpio is reflected in Graciano, which is known for its high acidity and ability to age whilst still offering great aromatic intensity. On the nose, you can find loads of spice, black fruits, toffee, a slightly sweet finish."
Sagittarius
Wine match: Viura Blanco
"Sagittarius is the sign connected with travel and exploring new beliefs. Ruled by Jupiter, king of the Gods, Sagittarius is the luckiest sign of the zodiac and the people they meet open doors for them," says Oddie.
"Sagittarius is privy to opportunities that are unavailable to most of us because their lucky streak means doors are opened for them that are not accessible to everyone. White Rioja grapes are somewhat of a rarity in Spain, forming less than 10% of the grapes grown there, an exotic speciality for Sagittarius to seek out. They can be full-bodied and complex wines that are ripe for new adventures — perfect for this star sign."
Capricorn
Wine match: Mazuelo
"Ruled by Saturn, Capricorn is the sign most associated with age, a reserved sign who keeps their eyes focused on the goal; Capricorn goats play the long game," Oddie explains. They know where they want to go (to the top!) and nothing will get in their way. When they reach the top (and they will) they are finally at liberty to enjoy the view and their secure status.
"Capricorn is often considered to be a serious sign but what they understand is that hard work gets results. A patient approach plays a fundamental role in the development of Gran Reserva wines, where Mazuelo grapes contribute with tannins and high acidity."
Aquarius
Wine match: Sauvignon Blanc
"Everyone is referring to the rise of Aquarian ideals right now; equality, free speech, independence, radical ideas, boosted communities and improved communication," says Oddie. "Also, Aquarius rules air travel and technology that pushes boundaries.
"'New world' wines are an Aquarius phenomenon — at first the concept of growing old world grapes such as Sauvignon Blanc seemed crazy but now, they are the epitome of forward-thinking, creating exciting flavours via a front running trend. Sauvignon Blanc would be the perfect match for Aquarius as the aromas leap out the glass in the same way that ideas leap from synapse to synapse in the minds of brilliant Aquarians everywhere, and the remarkably sharp flavour is a clear characteristic of sharp-minded Aquarians."
Pisces
Wine match: Chardonnay
"Pisces is the final sign of the zodiac and is the sign that rules all alcohol!" Oddie reveals. Why? "Pisces is sometimes said to be a sign that embodies every other sign of the zodiac, the dreamer who conveys their feelings via music, art and images that we can all connect to.
"Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the God who ruled the sea. Chardonnay grapes tend to grow very well in limestone soil. Limestone is primarily the remains of sea life that accumulated over centuries and so the Chardonnay grape is intrinsically linked to our watery depths. Described as being super adaptable it brings to the fore the climate and winemaking method used and is as convivial and easy-going as Pisces themselves."