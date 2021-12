How This Rural Florist Took Her Business From Garage To Shopfront In Under A Year

Wild Cosmo has come so far over the past year, and I have evolved so much as a business owner and a woman. My first focus is having my first child (three weeks to go!) I have always wanted to run a business but have always wanted to be a mother too, and I am a firm believer that whatever you want in life, you can achieve it, even if it's not all at once. Opening Wild Cosmo has always been not only about running a kick-arse business but always balancing all the wonders in life as well. I believe in hard work, but I don't believe in 'The Grind '.