We all love a long weekend — after all, what could be better than three glorious days of sleeping in? But of course, it’s not all about the sleeping; a long weekend means an extra day to squeeze in those social catch-ups that you never get a chance to do on normal weekends because life admin and chores eat up every iota of your time.
Which brings us to the age-old question: what’s open in Sydney on the Labour Day long weekend this October? Rest assured, Sydneysiders: for urgent groceries, Woolies and Coles will still be opening their doors, and for urgent wine (it happens) Liquorland and Vintage Cellars have got your back.
But if a bar, cafe or restaurant is more your Labour Day jam, Refinery29 has rounded up a list of what’s open in Sydney. Big thanks of course to our retail and hospitality workers for their work on this day, so make sure you’re accepting your coffees/drinks/food with an extra smile!
Note: Bear in mind that dining or drinking at venues on public holidays often incurs an additional surcharge.
Bars & Pubs Open In Sydney On Labour Day Weekend
Bar 83
Sydney’s tallest bar, high above the CBD — in fact, 83 floors above it - Bar 83 is a 70s-inspired cocktail lounge with an absolutely striking interior. Cocktails, views, bright funky decor — sounds like a perfect place for a public holiday pick-me-up! Open from 3pm-11pm.
Westfield Sydney, Level 4/108 Market St, Sydney NSW 2000
Baxter Inn
If underground vibes are more your thing, Baxter Inn has got you. A sophisticated bar serving whisky and cocktails, Baxter Inn is brimming with character and perfect for a stylish tipple. Open 4pm-12am.
152/156 Clarence St, Sydney NSW 2000
Shady Pines Saloon
If you put word “saloon” in the name of any bar, I’m there, desperate to live out my cowgirl dreams. Shady Pines Saloon is a cowboy-themed haven, with endless whisky options. Open from 4pm-12am.
4/256 Crown St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010
The Dolphin
If you want to balance drinks with some good eating, The Dolphin Hotel has got you covered, offering anything from burgers to rib-eye steak to fill your bellies. There are even three levels and an outdoor terrace, perfect for the warm weather we're expecting. Open from 12pm-late.
412 Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010
Jackalberry
Cocktails on a long weekend just make sense — and Jackalberry does great cocktails. This botanical-themed bar is the perfect place to bring the tropical, holiday vibes. It’s like having a staycation in a bar. Open from 10:30am - 10pm.
161 Sussex St, Sydney NSW 2000
Public House
If you’re after some more unassuming vibes and somewhere family-friendly, Public House in Petersham might just be the ticket. Set yourself up in the beer garden and knock back a few pints amongst the greenery — can you think of anything better for a public holiday? Open from 12pm-12am.
292 Stanmore Rd, Petersham NSW 2049
Paddo Inn
We love a neighbourhood pub, but especially if they do jugs of cocktails. The Paddo Inn, open since 1814, is a Sydney institution and a much-loved drinking hole. A classic for a long weekend day off. Open from 12pm-10pm.
338 Oxford St, Paddington NSW 2021
More Sydney pubs and bars that are open on the long weekend:
- Opera Bar, CBD, 11am-11pm.
- The Duke of Enmore, 12pm - 12am
- Coogee Pavilion, Coogee, 7:30am-12am
- Gin Lane, Chippendale, 5pm-late
- The Lady Hampshire, Camperdown, 10am- late
Restaurants Open In Sydney On Labour Day Weekend
Totti’s
A laid-back Italian classic, Totti’s dishes up Italian-style small plates in a sleek, modern, crisp setting. There’s something about an antipasti plate and a spritz on the side that screams a long weekend vibe. Open from 12pm-10pm.
330A/330B George St, Sydney NSW 2000
Jane
With its 70’s style design featuring brass and marble, Jane is a retro delight to dine in. It’s a little more on the upscale side of things for a long weekend nosh, but hey, a public holiday is as good a reason as any to treat yourself, right? Open from 5pm-10pm.
478 Bourke St, Surry Hills NSW 2010
The Apollo
Contemporary Greek dished in an industrial chic setting — what could be better? The Apollo specialises in cooking dishes over a wood fire for that char-grilled, smoky perfection. I’m drooling just thinking about it! Open from 5:30pm - late.
44 Macleay St, Potts Point NSW 2010
Alberto’s Lounge
We love a warm, Italian restaurant for those long weekend vibes. Alberto’s Lounge serves up Italian food with a bit of an Aussie undertone, folding seasonal Sydney produce into the Italian dishes you know and love. Open from 5pm-12am.
17-19 Alberta St, Sydney NSW 2000
Clam Bar
For the seafood lovers among us, why not use the long weekend as an excuse to treat yourself to Clam Bar’s extensive array of menu items? You can indulge in anything from caviar to prawn cocktails to oysters done three ways. Open from 12pm-3pm, and 5pm-late.
44 Bridge St, Sydney NSW 2000
North Bondi Fish
There’s nothing quite like beachfront views on a long weekend — perfect for capturing those lazy, chill vibes. North Bondi Fish is a bright, light, open seafood eatery, but never fear if fish isn’t your thing — they do amazing steaks and salads as well, so there’s something for everyone! Open from 12pm-10pm.
120 Ramsgate Ave, North Bondi NSW 2026
Mimis
Another “coastal vibes” restaurant, Mimis is a little on the pricier side of things, but the food being dished up in the pastel-hued haven is worth the extra moolah (and also a great date night spot in Sydney). The atmosphere is more casual than you’d expect for fine dining, so it’s perfect for a low-key long weekend meal. Open 12pm-3pm and 6pm-09:30pm.
130a Beach St, Coogee NSW 2034
More Sydney restaurants that are open on the long weekend:
- Botanic House, CBD, 11am-3:30pm
- Dear Sainte Eloise (a restaurant, but also one of Sydney's best wine bars!), Potts Point, 3pm-10pm
- Restaurant Hubert, CBD, 5pm-12am
- House Canteen, Sydney Opera House, 7:30am-late
- Pellegrino 200, Surrey Hills, 5pm-late
Cafes Open In Sydney On Labour Day Weekend
Brickfields
Brickfields tends to be busy at the best of times, but it's worth it for the fresh bread and fantastic pastries. This is a bright, crisp cafe that’s perfect for a long weekend brunch in Sydney. Open from 8am-3pm.
206 Cleveland St, Chippendale NSW 2000
The Copper Mill
Simple and stylish, The Copper Mill serves up rustic, comforting food — the kind that’s perfect after that long-weekend Sunday sesh you might have indulged in last night. Blow those dusty cobwebs away with a coffee and sink your teeth into some bacon. Open from 8am-2pm.
338-356 Mitchell Rd, Alexandria NSW 2015
The Grounds of Alexandria
This sprawling cafe is perfect for a long weekend catchup with little ones — it's dog friendly and brimming with family fun. Don’t worry, Grounds of Alexandria also offers excellent coffee and food so you can chase away the caffeine cravings while the kids explore. Open from 7am-9pm.
7a/2 Huntley St, Alexandria NSW 2015
Loulou
This all-day bistro, bar and deli is a little slice of Parisian life in Sydney. Grab yourself a truly excellent coffee and a croissant and immerse yourself in Loulou’s French ambience. Plus, you can even grab some fresh bread to take with you for a picnic lunch somewhere after! Open from 7am-3pm.
61 Lavender St, Milsons Point NSW 2061
Fleetwood Macchiato
We love, love, love a pun-orientated name for a venue. Fleetwood Macchiato backs up its truly excellent name with food made from scratch and some damn fine coffee to boot. Tuck yourself into this compact locale and sip away your long weekend morning.
43 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville NSW 2043
Devon Cafe
Perfect for a casual breakfast, Devon Cafe is a cute cafe that serves up Western breakfast “classics” with an Asian twist — plus some excellent, strong coffee.
19/200 Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo NSW 2000
Quick Brown Fox Eatery
With both indoor and alfresco dining options, The Quick Brown Fox Eatery is a leafy, pretty cafe with a menu that challenges what “breakfast” means in a Western sense — which we love. Treat yourself to their XO Congee, the chef’s (and locals') favourite.
22 Union St, Pyrmont NSW 2009
More Sydney cafes that are open on the long weekend:
- Brooklyn Boy Bagels, Marrickville, Open 8am-3pm
- Centennial Homestead, Centennial Park, Open 8am-4pm
- Salma’s Canteen,Rosebery, Open 10am-2pm
- Happyfield, Haberfield, Open 8am-3pm
- Humble Bakery, Surry Hills, Open 8am-2pm
- Cafe Oratnek, Redfern, Open 08:30am-3:30pm
