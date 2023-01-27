Corecore Is The New TikTok Trend Making Your FYP So Bleak

But don't get us wrong, Corecore isn't the start of a revolution and it's very likely that its format will soon fade away into the background as all viral moments do. But what this visual think tank has achieved is planting both the seed of discontent and class consciousness into the minds of viewers, not so much telling them what to think, but still nudging them to do so on their own terms. Corecore pushes its audience to question the higher forces at play instead of accepting things as they are, but it falls short of telling us what's next. As one TikTok comment read on a viral Corecore clip, "this is like an essay with no thesis".