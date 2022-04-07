At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Much like Crocs, the pairing of socks and sandals — once derided as a sartorial sin — has slowly made its way back into fashion. Now the epitome of comfort and cool, there's nothing more chic than donning grey cable knit socks with your Birkenstock Bostons, and nothing more zeitgeisty than teaming your tie-dye socks with your Tevas.
Once the preserve of tourist dads, the rise of the ugly shoe and the death of the heel ushered in a new set of priorities for our feet: comfort first. Catwalks have recently reflected the so-bad-it's-good pairing, with everyone from Burberry to Fendi and Gucci getting in on the action.
Now with temperatures on the rise but still cool, the perfect time to try out the look has arrived. While Birkenstocks, Suicoke, Tevas, Arizona Love and Crocs may get the most airtime, there's a whole host of sandals that make the best companion for your socks — whether they're hand-knitted, tie-dye, checkerboard or striped.
Click through to see the seven sandals and socks tag teams we're wearing on repeat this spring.